Top 5 Health Care Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In July

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Cibus, Inc. CBUS

Cibus, recently announced the closing of its previously announced merger with Calyxt, Inc. “2023 has already been a transformational year for Cibus, and a large part of the transformation is the combination with Calyxt. Together, the combined company has over 1,000 patents issued or pending covering a broad range of fundamental enabling technology in gene editing in agriculture,” said Rory Riggs, Chief Executive Officer of Cibus. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $6.25 .

RSI Value: 26.56

26.56 CBUS Price Action: Shares of Cibus fell 4.9% to close at $9.99 on Monday.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA

Panbela Therapeutics has been granted European patent number EP3746425 titled "Methods For Producing (6s,15s)-3,8,13,18-tetraazaicosane-6,15-diol (The Company's Lead Investigational Product Sbp-101 For The Treatment Of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer)." It has a 52-week low of $1.80.

RSI Value: 27.31

27.31 PBLA Price Action: Shares of Panbela Therapeutics fell 4.8% to close at $2.19 on Monday.

Vor Biopharma Inc. VOR

Vor Biopharma recently presented updated data from patients treated in the VBP101 Phase 1/2a study of trem-cel (formerly VOR33) in acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $2.93.

RSI Value: 29.06

29.06 VOR Price Action: Shares of Vor Biopharma dipped 4.2% to close at $2.96 on Monday.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY

Innovative Eyewear recently announced a new retail partnership with PRIVATO duty-free to create Lucyd Eyewear retail showcase in seven of its airport-based locations. The company’s 52-week low is $0.70.

RSI Value: 27.98

27.98 LUCY Price Action: Shares of Innovative Eyewear fell 3.7% to close at $0.8611 on Monday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. BLPH

Bellerophon Therapeutics approved reduction-in-force of substantially all of its employees, including its executive officers. The company has a 52-week low of $0.65.

RSI Value: 20.87

20.87 BLPH Price Action: Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics fell 2.6% to close at $0.6723 on Monday.

Read More: Investor Sentiment Declines Ahead Of Fed Minutes