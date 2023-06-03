Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

Friday's market action saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring 701.19 points (or 2.12%), spurred by a strong jobs report and the successful navigation of a potential U.S. default due to the debt-ceiling bill. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 1.45% and 1.07% respectively, with the Nasdaq hitting its highest point since April 2022.

Nonfarm payrolls in May exceeded expectations, with an increase of 339,000 jobs, marking the 29th straight month of positive job growth. The strong weekly performance led to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq finishing approximately 1.8% and 2% higher, respectively, for the week. It was the sixth consecutive week of growth for the Nasdaq. The Dow also ended in positive territory, up around 2%.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Lululemon Stock Draws Praise From Analysts After Q1 Results: 'Ample Runway For Growth,'" by Chris Katje, looks at why analysts are upgrading their price targets for Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU after the company's quarterly results beat Street consensus estimates for both revenue and earnings per share.

In "Massive AI Boom Sends Semiconductor ETF Skyrocketing: It's Not Just Nvidia," Piero Cingari writes that the recent artificial intelligence boom has led to a sector-wide surge, as reflected by the gains seen in the VanEck Semiconductors ETF SMH.

"Goldman Sachs On Theme Park Stocks: A Ride Worth Taking?" by AJ Fabino, reports on Goldman Sachs initiating coverage on Cedar Fair LP FUN, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS and Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX, with bullish calls on two of the stocks.

The Bears

In "Amazon Agrees To Pay Over $30M To Settle Alexa, Ring Spying Claims Despite Disagreement With FTC," Ananya Gairola details how much Amazon.com Inc. AMZN agreed to pay in settlements with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations of spying on customers through Ring doorbell cameras and violating children’s privacy rights with Alexa recordings.

"Palantir Stock Nearly Doubles In May — But Analyst Still Thinks It's 'Contentious' AI Play," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains why an analyst at RBC Capital Markets says Palantir Technologies, Inc PLTR is "going to be hurt by the rise of generative AI."

"Twitter Value Continues To Drop: Here's Shareholder Fidelity's Latest Estimate Of The Company's Worth," by Chris Katje, reports that Fidelity recently reduced the valuation of its Twitter stake, which, when extrapolated, suggests that the company is now worth roughly a third of the price at which it was sold to Elon Musk and investors.

