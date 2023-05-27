Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories.

The Nasdaq notched its fifth straight weekly gain, rising 2.5%. The S&P 500 also posted a one-week advanced, advancing 0.3%. The Dow was the laggard this week, losing 1%.

Stocks jumped Friday as traders grew hopeful that lawmakers will reach a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling, avoiding a potentially catastrophic default. Congressional and Biden administration negotiators were zeroing in on a deal that would increase the U.S. debt limit for two years.

The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, rose 4.4% year over year in April 2023, up from the 4.2% surge in March and above the expected 4.3% rise, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.

Benzinga provides daily reports on the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"NVIDIA Analysts Praise Company Hitting The 'Mother of All Cycles': 'To $1 Trillion And Beyond For The AI Leader,'" by Chris Katje, looks at the reaction from NVIDIA Corporation NVDA analysts after the chipmaker reported remarkable first quarter results far surpassing Street consensus estimates.

In "Apple's Next Big Surprise? 'xrProOS' Trademark Filing Hints At Exciting New Innovation," Ananya Gairola writes that, with the highly anticipated WWDC 2023 just around the corner, Apple Inc. AAPL seems to be surreptitiously submitting trademark applications associated with its AR/VR headset.

"Microsoft's Bid For Activision Blizzard Receives China's Approval, Joins 37 Regulators Worldwide," by Franca Quarneti, Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT $69 billion bid to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI received approval from China's State Administration this week, marking another milestone in the global regulatory process.

The Bears

"Model Y Burst Into Flames On Side Of The Road: Tesla Told Owner To Bring 'Fully Burned' Vehicle To Service Center," by Adam Eckert, details the experience of a Tesla Inc TSLA Model Y driver whose vehicle burst into flames by the side of the road.

In "Billionaire Musk Says 'Hold Up' On Investing All-In On Dogecoin," Murtuza Merchant details why Elon Musk is telling crypto investors to think twice before betting one's financial future on Dogecoin DOGE/USD."

"Bill Ackman Thinks Rival Icahn's Firm Still Overvalued After Hindenburg Report: 'Reminds Me Somewhat Of Archegos,'" by Shanthi Rexaline, reports on comments made by Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman about Icahn Enterprises L.P. IEP after a scathing short report on the company.

