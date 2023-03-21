ñol


Heritage Insurance And 3 Other Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
March 21, 2023 9:10 AM | 2 min read
The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 1% on Monday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

PHX Minerals

  • The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. PHX 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 5,451 shares an average price of $2.38. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12.97 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: PHX Minerals posted downbeat Q1 earnings.
  • What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.

Heritage Insurance Holdings

  • The Trade: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG CEO Ernie J Garateix acquired a total 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.11. The insider spent around $6.22 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Heritage Insurance reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • What Heritage Insurance Does: Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products.

IO Biotech

  • The Trade: IO Biotech, Inc. IOBT CFO Amy Sullivan acquired a total of 25,000 shares at an average price of $2.32. To acquire these shares, it cost around $58.02 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: IO Biotech posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • What IO Biotech Does: IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, immune-modulating cancer vaccines based on T-win technology platform.

Bird Global

  • The Trade: Bird Global, Inc. BRDS CEO Shane Torchiana acquired a total of 200,000 shares at an average price of $0.13. The insider spent $26 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Bird Global reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • What Bird Global Does: Bird Global Inc is a micro-mobility company engaged in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances.

