Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Says Elon Musk And Steve Jobs Both Enjoy 'Cult Leader' Status But One Thing Sets Them Apart: 'Honesty'

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said that Elon Musk and Steve Jobs are “very similar” and compared the duo as both wanting to be seen as a “cult leader.”

What Happened: Wozniak said Musk and Jobs were “very similar” in convincing people and grabbing their attention, during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Wozniak said, “I put them in the category of having the ability to communicate and wanting to be seen as the important person and be like a cult leader.”

However, Wozniak said that Musk’s company Tesla “robbed” him and his family. Wozniak stated, “They have robbed my family — myself and my wife — of so much money I couldn’t tell you, with things they said that we really believed would be real.”

When asked if he thinks Musk and Jobs are similar in that regard, he said, “No. Steve Jobs wasn’t really so dishonest, but he would say things in ways that… He just had a way of grabbing you and following whatever he said, regardless. But it wasn’t really that untruthful.”

Wozniak also said some positive things about Musk and the inventions at Tesla, especially the Model S.

“I admire some things about him, but I don’t admire being able to speak in marketing terms that are dishonest and misleading,” Wozniak added.

