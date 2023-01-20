Cognex, Altria Group, Kinder Morgan And This Energy Giant: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust named Cognex Corporation CGNX as her final trade, saying she really likes it long term.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said Altria Group Inc MO has a dividend yield of 8.5% with trailing 12-month free cash flow of $8 billion.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Kinder Morgan Inc KMI is another good dividend player that reported "excellent results" on Wednesday.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Chevron Corporation CVX, saying "momentum continues in energy stocks."

Check This Out: 5 Health Care Stocks That Are Diving - And May Rally

Photo via Shutterstock.