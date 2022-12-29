ñol

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 29, 2022 8:07 AM | 2 min read
Gainers

  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares increased by 33.3% to $0.3 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group RCRT shares rose 25.04% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
  • Nuvve Holding NVVE shares increased by 10.55% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
  • Helbiz HLBZ stock moved upwards by 10.33% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 8.86% to $0.86. The company's market cap stands at $67.4 million.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB stock rose 7.86% to $1.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.0 million.

Losers

  • ComSovereign Holding COMS stock declined by 6.0% to $0.07 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • TuSimple Hldgs TSP shares fell 5.81% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.6 million.
  • Knightscope KSCP stock declined by 5.3% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 million.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL stock fell 4.29% to $3.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $751.0 million.
  • OceanPal OP shares fell 4.04% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Aurora Innovation AUR stock decreased by 3.45% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

