HEICO, Dave & Buster's Entertainment And This Healthcare Stock Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

HEICO

The Trade: HEICO Corporation HEI Director Frank J Schwitter acquired a total of 1,385 shares an average price of $157.07. To acquire these shares, it cost around $217.54 thousand.

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What HEICO Does: Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

The Trade: Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY SVP, Chief Marketing Officer Ashley Zickefoose acquired a total of 3,600 shares at an average price of $41.58. To acquire these shares, it cost around $149.68 thousand.

What's Happening: The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings.

The company, last month, posted in-line quarterly earnings. What Dave & Buster's Entertainment Does: Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports.

