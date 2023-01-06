Top 5 Energy Stocks That May Surge

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.

Here’s the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

SM Energy Company SM

JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $55 to $46. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $28.91 .

RSI Value: 27.92

27.92 SM Price Action: Shares of SM Energy fell 1% to settle at $29.73 on Thursday and added 0.4% in after-hours trading.



Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL

Texas Pacific Land, during November, reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $946.29.

RSI Value: 28.29

28.29 TPL Price Action: Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation fell 1.8% to close at $2,020.21 on Thursday and lost 0.2% in after-hours trading.



Enviva Inc. EVA

Enviva recently announced long-term, 800,000 metric ton per year contract with an existing European customer. The company’s stock has a 52-week low of $45.88.

RSI Value: 28.85

28.85 EVA Price Action: Shares of Enviva fell 6.1% to close at $46.64 on Thursday and added 1.4% in after-hours trading.



Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK

Citigroup, last month, downgraded Comstock Resources from Buy to Sell and lowered the price target from $24 to $14. The company’s 52-week low is $6.88.

RSI Value: 28.95

28.95 CRK Price Action: Shares of Comstock Resources dropped 7% to close at $12.25 on Thursday, and added 1.1% in after-hours trading.



Excelerate Energy, Inc. EE

Excelerate Energy, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. The company has a 52-week low of $18.31.

RSI Value: 29.75

29.75 EE Price Action: Shares of Excelerate Energy fell 3.3% to close at $23.40 on Thursday and added 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Read More: Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Decreasing