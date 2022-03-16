CNBC's Final Trades: SM Energy, Twilio, iShares US Oil & Gas And This Healthcare Major

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian said he had bought shares of SM Energy Co SM at $35.50. “A lot of Texas exposure here. Proven reserves,” he added. Najarian sees upside over the next month to month-and-a-half.
Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said Twilio Inc TWLO has “an enormous addressable market in enterprise communication.” The stock is down, while the company is poised for “30% organic growth for many years to come.”
Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked CVS Health Corp CVS due to “its digital healthcare innovations, successful acquisition of Aetna, and growing demand for pharmacy.”
Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO as his top picks, recommending to “buy the dip.”
