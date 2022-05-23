Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock.

Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy.

When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative situation." However, he recommended not adding too many of those.

The "Mad Money" host said Bank of America Corp BAC has gotten so cheap. He added, "I’m a believer."

When asked about Zynga Inc, Cramer said, "Take the money and run."

