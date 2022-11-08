Why Home Depot Is A Buy If 'Rates Are Peaking' And These 3 Energy Majors On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners chose Valero Energy Corporation VLO as his final trade, although the stock has gained 70% year to date.

Victoria Greene of G Squared Private Wealth said she would buy shares of Devon Energy Corp DVN. They spent $1.5 billion in cash on the bolt-on acquisition, she added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management named Home Depot Inc HD, saying that “if rates are peaking, that is the place you want to be.” The stock is down to a below-market multiple, she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended buying Home Depot shares when the stock hits 250. He chose Chevron Corporation CVX as his final trade.

Now Read: Jim Cramer Says Tesla Has 'The Worst Chart I've Ever Seen': Is He Still A Believer?

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart on flickr