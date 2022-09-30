Bearish On Exxon, Chevron? This Inverse ETF Tracks The Energy Sector

Direxion Energy Bear 2X Shares ERY was trading flat on Friday after a four-day decline saw the ETF retrace 11% off the Sept. 26 high of $51.45.

The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle, which began on Dec. 31 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8, when Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM topped out at the $105.57 mark causing ERY to begin trading higher, although the road for the ETF has been rocky.

ERY is a double leveraged fund designed to inversely outperform companies held in the S&P Energy Select Sector Index by 200%. The index includes a variety of energy-related stocks, with two giants, Exxon and Chevron Corporation CVX making up 45% of its weighted holdings.

A few other top 10 names in the ETF include EOG Resources Inc EOG, weighted at 4.23%, ConocoPhillips COP, weighted at 3.59% and Schlumberger NV SLB, which is weighted at 3.44% within the ETF.

It should be noted that leveraged ETFs are meant to be used as a trading vehicle as opposed to a long-term investment.

For traders who believe there is less risk and more reward to play the energy sector as a bull, Direxion Energy Bull 2X Shares ERX is one option.

Want direct analysis? Find me in the BZ Pro lounge! Click here for a free trial.

The ERY Chart: ERY may be forming into a bull flag pattern on the daily chart, with the pole formed between Sept. 14 and Sept. 26 and the flag being created over the days that have followed. Conversely, ERX (the bull Energy ETF) is forming a bear flag.