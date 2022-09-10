Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

The markets rallied this week, breaking a three-week losing streak, following the latest comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting that the Fed will continue to aggressively combat inflation.

All three indices were up for the week, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.82%, the Nasdaq Composite up 1.79% and the Dow Industrials finishing the week 1.09% higher.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"If Cathie Wood Is Correct, A $1,000 Bet On Roku Will Produce An 817% Gain By 2026," by Chris Katje, notes that even though Roku Inc ROKU shares are down over 80%, Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, remains heavily invested in the company.

"Al Gore Bought The Dip On This Bill Gates Company," by AJ Fabino, details how many shares of Microsoft Corp MSFT were recently purchased by Al Gore's Generation Investment Management.

"Starbucks Stock Shows Relative Strength To S&P 500: Here's What To Watch," by Melanie Schaffer, analyzes the chart for Starbucks Corp SBUX stock, as it gained almost 4% this week, after the company named a new CEO.

For additional bullish calls of the past week, check out the following:

How Important Are Electric Vehicles To Ford? This Exec Says They Can 'Revive' Automaker

This New Apple Watch Could Conquer High-End Smartwatch Segment: Gurman

Robinhood Launches Index Of Highest-Conviction Stocks: Here Are The Top 10 Holdings

The Bears

"Trump's SPAC Partner For Truth Social Deal Faces Setback As Shareholders Reject Time Extension: Report," by Shanthi Rexaline, reports that Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC could face the risk of being liquidated after failing to get shareholder support for a year’s extension to complete a SPAC deal with Trump Media & Technology.

In "Jim Cramer Says Stay Away From Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, Making Money In Crypto Doesn't Mean It's For Real," Samyuktha Sriram explains why Jim Cramer is telling investors to avoid cryptos like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

"Apple Not The 'Market Leader' For Smartphones, Says CEO Tim Cook. 'Facts Don't Bear You Out,'" by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, looks at Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook's acknowledgement that the iPhone maker faces fierce competition.

For more bearish takes, be sure to see these posts:

Was Bed Bath & Beyond A 'Pump And Dump'? Ryan Cohen, Deceased CFO Named In Shareholder Lawsuit

Ethereum And Dogecoin Mark Cuban Says Crypto Is Boring Now

Famous Nikola Rolling Down The Hill Video Will Be Part Of Trevor Milton Trial

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.