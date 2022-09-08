Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Keurig Dr Pepper

The Trade: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP Chief Supply Chain Officer Anthony Maurice Milikin acquired a total of 12,979 shares at an average price of $37.70. To acquire these shares, it cost around $489.31 thousand.

Keurig Dr Pepper, during July, reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.. What Keurig Dr Pepper Does: Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third-largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America.

Tricida

The Trade: Tricida, Inc. TCDA 10% owner Nimish Shah acquired a total of 686,712 shares at an average price of $11.53. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.92 million.

Tricida, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results. What Tricida Does: Tricida Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to treat metabolic acidosis by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal, or GI, tract.

PVH