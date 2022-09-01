U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3
Reliance Global Group
- The Trade: Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI Chairman and CEO Ezra Beyman bought a total of 10,100 shares at an average price of $0.78. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.88 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Reliance Global Group, last month, posted Q2 sales of $4.20 million.
- What Reliance Global Group Does: Reliance Global Group Inc operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance market, as well as other related sectors.
OppFi
- The Trade: OppFi Inc. OPFI CEO Todd G Schwartz acquired a total of 19,728 shares at an average price of $2.68. The insider spent around $52.79 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.
- What OppFi Does: OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit.
loanDepot
- The Trade: loanDepot, Inc. LDI Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 221,709 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $353.85 thousand.
- What’s Happening: loanDepot, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share.
- What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States.
BioSig Technologies
- The Trade: BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM Chief Commercial Officer Gray Fleming acquired a total of 36,036 shares at an average price of $1.18. The insider spent $42.52 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: BioSig Technologies recently said it has expanded its marketing and sales teams to scale and support the national commercial rollout of its PURE EP™ System.
- What BioSig Technologies Does: BioSig Technologies Inc is a medical technology company. The firm is commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals.
