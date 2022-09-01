U.S. stocks recorded losses for the fourth straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Reliance Global Group

The Trade: Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI Chairman and CEO Ezra Beyman bought a total of 10,100 shares at an average price of $0.78. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.88 thousand.

Chairman and CEO Ezra Beyman bought a total of 10,100 shares at an average price of $0.78. To acquire these shares, it cost around $7.88 thousand. What’s Happening: Reliance Global Group, last month, posted Q2 sales of $4.20 million.

Reliance Global Group, last month, posted Q2 sales of $4.20 million. What Reliance Global Group Does: Reliance Global Group Inc operates as a holding company with diversified interests in the insurance market, as well as other related sectors.

OppFi

The Trade : OppFi Inc. OPFI CEO Todd G Schwartz acquired a total of 19,728 shares at an average price of $2.68. The insider spent around $52.79 thousand to buy those shares.

: CEO Todd G Schwartz acquired a total of 19,728 shares at an average price of $2.68. The insider spent around $52.79 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results.

: The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What OppFi Does: OppFi Inc is a financial technology platform that powers banks to help the everyday consumer gain access to credit.

loanDepot

The Trade : loanDepot, Inc. LDI Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 221,709 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $353.85 thousand.

: Executive Chairman Anthony Li Hsieh acquired a total of 221,709 shares at an average price of $1.60. To acquire these shares, it cost around $353.85 thousand. What’s Happening : loanDepot, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share.

: loanDepot, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.66 per share. What loanDepot Does: loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States.

BioSig Technologies