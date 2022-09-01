ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Five Below Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q2 Results

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 1, 2022 7:58 AM | 1 min read
Five Below Faces Price Target Cuts By Analysts Following Q2 Results

Five Below, Inc. FIVE reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.

The company said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.08 to $0.19 per share and sales of $600 million to $619 million.

Five Below shares rose 3.4% to $132.20 in pre-market trading.

Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Five Below today.

  • Keybanc cut the price target on the stock from $190 to $172. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thoma maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered price target on the stock from $158 to $150. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Five Below with an Outperform.
  • Citigroup reduced the price target on the stock from $187 to $170. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Buy.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: PT ChangesEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas