Five Below, Inc. FIVE reported downbeat results for its second quarter on Wednesday.
The company said it sees Q3 earnings of $0.08 to $0.19 per share and sales of $600 million to $619 million.
Five Below shares rose 3.4% to $132.20 in pre-market trading.
Several analysts made changes to their price targets on Five Below today.
- Keybanc cut the price target on the stock from $190 to $172. Keybanc analyst Bradley Thoma maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group lowered price target on the stock from $158 to $150. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Five Below with an Outperform.
- Citigroup reduced the price target on the stock from $187 to $170. Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained the stock with a Buy.
