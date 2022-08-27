Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Blink And Could Bed Bath & Beyond Go Bankrupt?

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories.

It was a second week of losses for Wall Street, as all three major indexes fell following hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. The Dow fell by 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.28%, and the Nasdaq Composite gave up 3% for the week.

"Restoring price stability will likely require maintaining a restrictive policy stance for some time," Powell warned investors. "The historical record cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy."

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Billionaire Ron Baron Is 'Incredibly Bullish' On Tesla, SpaceX And This Apparel Company He Calls 'The Lululemon Of Healthcare,'" by Adam Eckert, explains why longtime Tesla Inc TSLA bull Ron Baron has an optimistic 20-year outlook for the market.

"Hot Take: Twitter Investors Should Buy The Dip Amid Whistleblower Allegations," by Chris Katje, highlights why a whistleblower complaint against Twitter Inc TWTR and a drop in the stock's price may be an opportunity for investors.

"Apple Hypes 'Far Out' Event For September, But This Analyst Says There's A 'Bigger Story,'" by Shanthi Rexaline, reveals what Loup Ventures co-founder Gene Munster is expecting to hear from Apple Inc AAPL during its Sept. 7 "Far Out" event.

The Bears

"EXCLUSIVE: Blink Charging CEO Says Don't Invest In EV Companies, Invest In The Thing Behind The Thing — Here's Why," by AJ Fabino, looks at why Blink Charging Co BLNK CEO Michael Farkas is suggesting not to invest in EV companies.

"Could Bed Bath & Beyond Declare Bankruptcy? These 2 Recent Developments Suggest Yes," by Chris Katje, considers the factors that could lead Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY to declare bankruptcy following the stock's massive volatility.

"Coinbase CEO Responds To Jim Chanos' Revenue Model Criticism," by Samyuktha Sriram, looks at how Coinbase Global Inc COIN CEO Brian Armstrong responded to concerns over the company's fees being eroded in the future.

