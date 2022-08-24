Space Cell Phones? Elon Musk's SpaceX Is Teaming With A Wireless Carrier On Earth

SpaceX, Elon Musk's space exploration company, and Mike Sievert, the CEO of T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS, have plans to improve communication, SpaceX said earlier today.
A live broadcast will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST. While we don't know much about the announcement, the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO is hyping it on Twitter Inc. TWTR
This is something special https://t.co/LSMIRYT8zf— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2022
One major advantage SpaceX's satellite internet constellation, Starlink, has over T-Mobile is that it is not reliant on any ground-based infrastructure. This makes it possible for Starlink to offer internet connectivity in disaster-affected areas.
Read more: Ukraine Says Elon Musk's Starlink Providing 'Crucial Support,' Serving 150,000 Users Per Day
Musk demonstrated this in March by deploying thousands of Starlink units in Ukraine soon after the Russian incursion to reestablish internet connectivity in the conflict's hardest-hit areas. The SpaceX and T-Mobile agreement may improve service in underserved rural areas of the U.S.
If the deal does involve some kind of space-based internet offering, it wouldn’t be the first. AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS is a space-based cellular broadband network accessible by standard smartphones. SpaceMobile provides connectivity at 4G/5G speeds everywhere on the planet.
The live stream link to the broadcast can be found here.
Photo: Supamotion via Shutterstock
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.