CNBC's Final Trades: Air Products & Chemicals, TJX Companies, Qualcomm And This Healthcare Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management chose Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. APD. “We are continuing to see increasing industrial production here in the United States and globally. This is an area that from a valuable perspective still looks pretty attractive,” she said.

Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors believes TJX Companies Inc. TJX is “really well positioned not only for consumers trading down but also for the access of really high quality inventory.”

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM “responded poorly to the earnings but is now regaining its footing, much like GM last week.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said that they’ve re-established a long position for Abbott Laboratories ABT. “Healthcare is still carried in a noble way,” he added.