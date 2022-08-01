Jim Cramer Says Amazon Is 'Taking Share From Everybody': Here Are 3 Stocks The E-Commerce Giant Was Able To Outshine During Its 'Extraordinary' Quarter

Amazon.com Inc AMZN shares popped last week after the e-commerce juggernaut turned in better-than-expected financial results.
Jim Cramer was blown away by the report and made the case that Amazon is winning against just about any company you want to compare it to.
"They're dominating," Cramer said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
What Happened: Amazon reported second-quarter revenue of $121.23 billion, which beat the estimate of $119.09 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 13 cents per share.
Amazon said it expects third-quarter revenue to be between $125 billion and $130 billion, versus the estimate of $126.42 billion.
Why It Matters: When asked if he thought Amazon's quarter was the best of all of the mega-cap companies, Cramer said: "Yes, it was extraordinary."
Amazon Web Services was strong and advertising was much better than most expected, but Cramer suggested the company's e-commerce business is taking share as well.
"I think if we had numbers head-to-head Amazon versus Walmart Inc WMT, I think we'd find ... Walmart is losing share to Amazon," Cramer said
From Last Week: Jim Cramer Slaps Walmart Around, Sets The Stage For Costco, Target And Amazon: 'This Is Not Forgivable'
Amazon is beating up on Walmart and the e-commerce giant just turned in a better quarter than any of the other mega-cap stocks, but that's not all. Amazon is also the standout among the delivery names, including FedEx Corp FDX and United Parcel Service Inc UPS.
"When I listen to those two calls, FedEx and UPS, we have a winner. Amazon is delivering really well," Cramer said.
"And I like those other two. FedEx is doing such great work technologically. UPS, just an unbelievable company, but Amazon is taking share from everybody. You don't want to compete against Amazon, you just don't."
AMZN Price Action: Amazon has a 52-week high of $188.11 and a 52-week low of $101.26.
The stock was up 0.49% at $135.61 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Amazon.
