Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Coinbase, Block, Netflix, DoorDash And This Major Chipmaker

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week

There was a sign of optimism in the markets this week (shortened by Monday's Fourth of July respite) as the S&P 500 was up 1.9% over the four days of trading, while the Dow Industrial Average inched up by 0.8%. The Nasdaq had the biggest comeback, climbing 4.6% during the week.

Investors weren't shaken by the Labor Department reporting that 372,000 jobs were added in June, which was almost 100,000 more than economists had expected. This latest figure increases the likelihood of the Fed moving forward with an additional 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike at its next meeting.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"Jim Cramer Says He Has To Buy More Ford Stock When It Hits This Price: Here's Why," by Adam Eckert, looks at why CNBC's Jim Cramer is looking to increase his exposure to Ford Motor Co F after trimming his position last year.

"Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $21M In These 2 Crypto-Linked Stocks," by Shanthi Rexaline, looks at how many additional shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN and Block Inc SQ Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management purchased this week.

"Bitcoin Could Be The Greatest Bull Market In History: Bloomberg Analyst," by Murtuza Merchant, explains why Bloomberg analyst Mike McGlone says the risk versus reward for Bitcoin BTC/USD is tilting toward responsive investors in the second half of the year.

The Bears

In "Barclays Slashes Netflix Price Target: Why This Investor Says Disney Stock Is The Better Bet," Adam Eckert outlines the reason why Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar lowered his price target for Netflix Inc NFLX.

"Why This DoorDash Analyst Is Lowering Their Price Target Following Amazon-Grubhub Deal," by Wayne Duggan, explains why an analyst cut his price target for DoorDash Inc DASH after Amazon.com Inc AMZN announced a new partnership with DoorDash competitor Grubhub.

In "This Taiwan Semiconductor Supplier Declares Pricing Hike Following Similar Moves By TSMC, Samsung And Others," Anusuya Lahiri writes about the potential impact of a key supplier to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM hiking its prices.

