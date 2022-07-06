Inflation Effect: Walmart To Charge Suppliers Fuel Fee

- Walmart Inc WMT is planning to levy a new fee for some of its suppliers to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, Reuters reported.
- The move, effective from August, is in response to the soaring fuel and transportation costs.
- Walmart will charge a "collect pickup charge" which is a percentage of the cost of goods received, and a fuel surcharge based on the cost of fuel to transport the goods, the report added.
- The retail giant had recently predicted a 1% decline in its FY23 EPS.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.32% at $124.25 on Tuesday.
