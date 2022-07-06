ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Inflation Effect: Walmart To Charge Suppliers Fuel Fee

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 6, 2022 7:46 AM | 1 min read
  • Walmart Inc WMT is planning to levy a new fee for some of its suppliers to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, Reuters reported.
  • The move, effective from August, is in response to the soaring fuel and transportation costs.
  • Walmart will charge a "collect pickup charge" which is a percentage of the cost of goods received, and a fuel surcharge based on the cost of fuel to transport the goods, the report added.
  • The retail giant had recently predicted a 1% decline in its FY23 EPS.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.32% at $124.25 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral