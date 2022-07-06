Inflation Effect: Walmart To Charge Suppliers Fuel Fee

by

Walmart Inc WMT is planning to levy a new fee for some of its suppliers to transport goods to its warehouses and stores, Reuters reported.

The move, effective from August, is in response to the soaring fuel and transportation costs.

Walmart will charge a "collect pickup charge" which is a percentage of the cost of goods received, and a fuel surcharge based on the cost of fuel to transport the goods, the report added.

The retail giant had recently predicted a 1% decline in its FY23 EPS.

Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 1.32% at $124.25 on Tuesday.

WMT shares closed higher by 1.32% at $124.25 on Tuesday.

