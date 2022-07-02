Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Week: AMC, Coinbase, Apple, Tesla And The Crypto Everyone Is Watching

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, while offering a 24/7 news feed, live chat and charting software on Benzinga Pro.

Even though the markets closed higher on Friday, all three major indexes lost ground this week. The S&P 500 was down by 2.2%, while the Dow Industrials dropped by 1.3% and the Nasdaq lost 4.1% during the week. This marks the fourth week of declines in the past five weeks.

Investors remained cautious heading into the July 4th holiday weekend, as inflation and fuel costs remain at record levels. Meanwhile, corporations are trying to determine how to navigate the economic slowdown, with concerns about ongoing supply chain challenges and the looming potential of a recession.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"AMC CEO Touts 'Top Gun' And Taunts Short Sellers After Shares Popped 12% At Monday Close," by Chris Katje, looks at a tweet sent by AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC CEO Adam Aron and the subsequent surge in the price of the company's stock this week.

In "Cathie Wood Defends Coinbase Allocation: Crypto Revolution 'Will Not Be Stopped'," Samyuktha Sriram outlines Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood's belief in Coinbase Global Inc COIN and why she says the "crypto revolution" is still underway.

"Apple Analyst Says This Is Cupertino's Unique Advantage Over Other Tech Giants," by Shanthi Rexaline, explains the reason Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating and $200 price target on Apple Inc AAPL stock.

The Bears

"Tesla, Rivian and NIO See Estimates and Price Targets Slash By Mizuho Post Battery Industry Call," by Anusuya Lahiri, details why Mizuho lowered its price target for Tesla Inc TSLA, while saying the company will continue to be a leader in the EV market.

In "'It's Game Over': Loop Capital Analyst Warns That Bed Bath & Beyond's Days Are Limited," Adam Eckert writes that as shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY hit 52-week lows, one analyst says the worst has yet to come.

"'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Waiting For Bitcoin To Test $1,100: 'Losers' Will Quit," by Samyuktha Sriram, reports on a recent tweet from Robert Kiyosaki, revealing just how low he's waiting for Bitcoin BTC/USD to go, before he buys more of the apex crypto.

