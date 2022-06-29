ñol

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Waiting For Bitcoin To Test $1,100: 'Losers' Will Quit

by Samyuktha Sriram, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 29, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Waiting For Bitcoin To Test $1,100: 'Losers' Will Quit

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has another “rich dad lesson” for those that are quitting Bitcoin BTC/USD at its current prices.

What Happened: In his latest round of free advice, Kiyosaki said while Bitcoin losers are quitting when they are down, the winners will be the ones who learn from their losses.

The bestselling author went on to say that he was waiting for the leading digital asset to test the $1,100 price mark, and plans to buy more if it recovers from that level.

“If it does not, I will wait for losers to “capitulate” [sic] quit then buy more,” he said.

Kiyosaki has tweeted about Bitcoin in several instances, calling for his followers to buy more in the $60,000 and $20,000 price range.

Last month, when Bitcoin was trading at $30,000, Kiyosaki said that he was waiting for it to crash to $20,000 and “test the bottom” which he viewed to be $17,000.  

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,110 as per data from Benzinga Pro, down 0.84% over the last 24 hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency is trading nearly 70% below its all-time high.

Photo via Grower C More on Shutterstock

