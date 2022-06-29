"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has another “rich dad lesson” for those that are quitting Bitcoin BTC/USD at its current prices.

What Happened: In his latest round of free advice, Kiyosaki said while Bitcoin losers are quitting when they are down, the winners will be the ones who learn from their losses.

RICH Dad lesson. “LOSERS quit when they lose.” Bitcoin losers are quitting some committing suicide.’WINNERs learn from their losses. I am waiting for Bitcoin to “test” $1100. If it recovers I will buy more. If it does not I will wait for losers to “capiulate” quit then buy more. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 28, 2022

The bestselling author went on to say that he was waiting for the leading digital asset to test the $1,100 price mark, and plans to buy more if it recovers from that level.

“If it does not, I will wait for losers to “capitulate” [sic] quit then buy more,” he said.

Kiyosaki has tweeted about Bitcoin in several instances, calling for his followers to buy more in the $60,000 and $20,000 price range.

Last month, when Bitcoin was trading at $30,000, Kiyosaki said that he was waiting for it to crash to $20,000 and “test the bottom” which he viewed to be $17,000.

Thought you were loading up here https://t.co/zOC0j0Hd3n — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) June 28, 2022

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $20,110 as per data from Benzinga Pro, down 0.84% over the last 24 hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency is trading nearly 70% below its all-time high.

Photo via Grower C More on Shutterstock