Why Jim Cramer Prefers Devon Energy Over EOG Resources

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Devon Energy Corporation DVN over EOG Resources, Inc. EOG as the former is cheaper.

When asked about Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT, he said, "I said the Fed was raising rates. You can’t own anything in that area. And the Fed is still raising, so you still can’t."

The Mad Money host said he is sticking with Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL. "It’s driving me bonkers that it could be doing so well and it’s stuck right here, down so much," he added.

Cramer said he likes Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX very much, but added: "I just have been trying to figure out exactly whether that drug is going to be passed, and I don’t know the answer."

Check out our premarket coverage here.