ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Jim Cramer Prefers Devon Energy Over EOG Resources

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 23, 2022 8:36 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he prefers Devon Energy Corporation DVN over EOG Resources, Inc. EOG as the former is cheaper.

When asked about Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT, he said, "I said the Fed was raising rates. You can’t own anything in that area. And the Fed is still raising, so you still can’t."

The Mad Money host said he is sticking with Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL. "It’s driving me bonkers that it could be doing so well and it’s stuck right here, down so much," he added.

Cramer said he likes Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX very much, but added: "I just have been trying to figure out exactly whether that drug is going to be passed, and I don’t know the answer."

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas