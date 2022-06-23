CNBC's Final Trades: Walt Disney, Amazon, Microsoft And 2 Ways To Gain Health Care Exposure

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Michael Farr from Farr, Miller & Washington said he was adding to Walt Disney Co DIS.

The stock has reached the price at which when the parks were closed during the pandemic, Farr said.

The share price does not reflect the streaming business, he said: “They’re in 80 countries now and streaming. They’re going to go in 80 more. The theme parks are packed.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV saying that with the potential of the economy to “slow and possibly stalling,” health care is “traditionally one of the best performing sectors.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private named Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN. “Just look at AWS, you don’t even need to look at the commerce side,” she added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Microsoft Corporation MSFT as his final trade.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said CVS Health Corp CVS is a “defensive name with a good dividend yield.”