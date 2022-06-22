Jim Cramer Shares His Takes On Marathon Oil, T Rowe Price Group And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Marathon Oil Corp MRO because he likes the oils. But he recommended not getting greedy.

When asked about American Airlines Group Inc AAL, Cramer said, "Long term, I don’t like the airline. Short term, this stock is too low, given the fact that people are traveling."

Cramer said T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW is "radically undervalued because it happens to be an excellent company, incredibly well-run, with a good yield."

The "Mad Money" host said no to Lumen Technologies Inc LITE.

Cramer said he is not recommending Procept Biorobotics Corp PRCT when there are medical device firms that are as good as Edwards Lifesciences EW that are "very, very low."

Cramer said he doesn’t like MP Materials Corp MP.

Check out our premarket coverage here .