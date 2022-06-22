ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Shares His Takes On Marathon Oil, T Rowe Price Group And More

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 22, 2022 9:03 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Marathon Oil Corp MRO because he likes the oils. But he recommended not getting greedy.

When asked about American Airlines Group Inc AAL, Cramer said, "Long term, I don’t like the airline. Short term, this stock is too low, given the fact that people are traveling."

Cramer said T Rowe Price Group Inc TROW is "radically undervalued because it happens to be an excellent company, incredibly well-run, with a good yield."

The "Mad Money" host said no to Lumen Technologies Inc LITE.

Cramer said he is not recommending Procept Biorobotics Corp PRCT when there are medical device firms that are as good as Edwards Lifesciences EW that are "very, very low."

Cramer said he doesn’t like MP Materials Corp MP.

Check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas