Cramer Gives His Opinion On Equinix, Bausch Health And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC is "one of the worst picks I’ve had… I can’t believe that this has worked out as bad as it has." He added that the company’s CEO Joe Papa needs to come back on the show to clear the air.

Cramer said he believed Equinix Inc EQIX would be a "good stock, but you know what, we’re in a situation now where anything that’s just a building with plumbing in it is not doing it for people." He recommends staying away from the stock for now.

The "Mad Money" host said he can’t recommend buying or selling The Mosaic Company MOS because "it is at a level that is just right at the precipice of either going back up or going down big."

Also Read: Cathie Wood Loads Up On Tesla Stock For 6th Time This Month

When asked about SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE, he said, "I find myself loathe to recommend something that is not making money."

Cramer said he likes Farmland Partners Inc. FPI but the problem is "it’s very, very expensive."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Beale on Flickr