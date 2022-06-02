Under Armour And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although the Dow Jones dropped more than 175 points on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Under Armour

The Trade: Under Armour, Inc. UA Director David W Gibbs acquired a total of 50,000 shares at at an average price of $9.50,. To acquire these shares, it cost around $474.82 thousand.

Global Business Travel Group

The Trade: Global Business Travel Group, Inc. GBTG 10% owner Apollo Principal Holdings III, L.P. acquired a total of 22,345,250 shares at an average price of $10.00. To acquire these shares, it cost around $20 million.

