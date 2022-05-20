Jim Cramer Says This Company Is Losing Money

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said PLBY Group, Inc. PLBY is losing money and he doesn’t want to touch companies that are losing money.

When asked about Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA, Cramer said, "I can’t have them hurt our viewers anymore."

The "Mad Money" host said he is fine with Cloudflare, Inc. NET.

Cramer believes SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI is at a bottom.

When asked about DraftKings Inc. DKNG, he said, "I know if California and Florida come on, you’re going to say why not buy it at $14, but there’s a lot of capacity in that industry."

Check out our premarket coverage here.