Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Stem, Marvell Technology And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology Inc MRVL is the "best when it comes to 5G, the best in high-performance computing. But remember, those things have fallen out of favor right now." Cramer, however, said he would still buy more stock for the Charitable Trust.

When asked about AbCellera Biologics Inc. ABCL, he said, "They do make money, and I will give them that, although it’s not exciting when you’ve got so many great companies like Pfizer that make a lot of money and are inexpensive."

Cramer said Stem, Inc. STEM got very, very high. However, he is not recommending stocks that don’t make money.

The "Mad Money" host said Starwood Property Trust, Inc. STWD is a very profitable firm with a very good yield and a very good manager.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is "okay, but apparel is very out of favor with this market," he said.

