Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, Lucid Group And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lucid Group, Inc. LCID missed the quarter "so badly that I have to tell you, I’ve pulled in my horns on the name."

Cramer believes that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s ZIM dividend is "too good to be true."

When asked about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA, he said, "Don’t overstay your welcome."

The "Mad Money" host said shorts will not let the Upstart Holdings, Inc’s UPST stock move higher.

Cramer also told a viewer to let AT&T Inc’s T stock "go for a couple of bucks."

