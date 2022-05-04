QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, Lucid Group And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 4, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Lucid Group, Inc. LCID missed the quarter "so badly that I have to tell you, I’ve pulled in my horns on the name."

Cramer believes that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s ZIM dividend is "too good to be true."

When asked about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA, he said, "Don’t overstay your welcome."

Also Read: 27 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

The "Mad Money" host said shorts will not let the Upstart Holdings, Inc’s UPST stock move higher.

Cramer also told a viewer to let AT&T Inc’s T stock "go for a couple of bucks."

Check out our premarket coverage here.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas