CNBC's Final Trades: Cadence Design Systems, IBM, Moderna And This Auto Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust chose Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS. “The company reported last night. Excellent quarter. I encourage everyone to listen to this conference call. Really well positioned for the future,” she added.

Stephanie Link of Hightower said IBM IBM had “great numbers last week and the stock is down.” IBM trades at 14 times earnings and has an almost 5% dividend yield, Link stated. She further added that IBM has “$35 billion in cash that they’re going to generate over the next three years to buyback stock, to do M&A and do what they did today, which is, they increased their dividend by 6%.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said Moderna MRNA is “getting back to an interesting level.” He added that the stock had been “overly punished.”

Pete Najarian named General Motors Company GM as his final trade, saying there was “so much buying today.” Najarian added, “We’re looking for this thing to go higher.”