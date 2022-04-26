QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Bank of America, Cleveland-Cliffs, Energy, Cash And More

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 7:50 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management chose Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE, saying it’s at $72 and may hit $69 before rising to $75. “Not enough supply versus too much demand is the bigger risk,” Talkington stated. “China will reopen. They have an election this year. I think it’s a good entry point,” she added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommend cash but named Bank of America Corp BAC for those those who “have to buy something.” The stock has declined “quite a bit” since the bank reported “a pretty good quarter,” Weiss mentioned.

Check out other banking stocks making moves in the premarket.

JPMorgan Private Bank’s Anastasia Amoroso recommended to “buy the dip” in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF, saying it is “a simple cash flow story.”

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said there has been “a little but of a pullback” in Marriott International Inc MAR, which represents an opportunity to go long.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

