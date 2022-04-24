CNBC's Final Trades: Wholesale, VMware, Volkswagen And This Divided Yield Investment Option

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked Costco Wholesale Corporation COST because of it “selling discounted price products to consumers looking for value and convenience.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose VMware, Inc. VMW as her final trade, saying that the company is “moving from core servers to subscription-based products.” Saccocia added that she believed that “hybrid environments are here to stay.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG VWAGY is among “lots of companies selling at private equity multiples.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management stated, “If you have short-term money, and you’re not a 100% sure what to do, don’t just buy consumer staple or throw money at a stock just because it fell.” iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY offers a “pretty decent yield,” he added.