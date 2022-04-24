QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CNBC's Final Trades: Wholesale, VMware, Volkswagen And This Divided Yield Investment Option

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 24, 2022 11:28 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Degas Wright of Decatur Capital Management said he liked Costco Wholesale Corporation COST because of it “selling discounted price products to consumers looking for value and convenience.”

Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose VMware, Inc. VMW as her final trade, saying that the company is “moving from core servers to subscription-based products.” Saccocia added that she believed that “hybrid environments are here to stay.”

Check out other subscription stocks making moves in the premarket.

Also Read: You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG VWAGY is among “lots of companies selling at private equity multiples.”

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management stated, “If you have short-term money, and you’re not a 100% sure what to do, don’t just buy consumer staple or throw money at a stock just because it fell.” iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY offers a “pretty decent yield,” he added.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Boston PrivateCNBCDecatur Capital ManagementDegas WrightJoshua BrownRitholtz Wealth ManagementShannon SaccociaShort Hills Capital PartnersStephen WeissLong IdeasMediaTrading Ideas