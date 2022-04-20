CNBC's Final Trades: PNC Financial Services, GXO Logistics, Citigroup And This EV Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors said PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC is his “favorite regional in this space.” Their BBVA acquisition will “continue to be accretive to the balance sheet,” he added.

Stephanie Link of Hightower named GXO Logistics Inc GXO as her final trade. This has been spun off from XPO Logistics Inc XPO, Link stated. “Flawless execution. The total addressable market is huge, $8.6 trillion,” she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners chose Citigroup Inc C.

“The yield curve is steepening and rising, which is also going to benefit Jason’s PNC. But also, the sentiment on this particular name has changed since earnings came out last Thursday. It’s very easy to tell,” he added.

Jon Najarian named ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT as his final trade.