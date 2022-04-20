QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is A 'Winner'

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Gladstone Land Corp LAND is "going up too much, and you know what, it went up again."

Cramer recommended buying Vale SA VALE, adding that "they’re a winner."

When asked about CNA Financial Corporation CNA, Cramer said, "I’d rather go with the real, actual owner of CNA," that’s Loews Corporation L.

Cramer said Veru Inc. VERU fluctuates, and "you want to try to buy it on a big dip."

Check out our premarket coverage here

Also Read: Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Innovative Industrial Properties, Virgin Galactic And More

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCJim CramerLong IdeasNewsSmall CapMarketsMediaTrading Ideas