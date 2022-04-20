Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is A 'Winner'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Gladstone Land Corp LAND is "going up too much, and you know what, it went up again."

Cramer recommended buying Vale SA VALE, adding that "they’re a winner."

When asked about CNA Financial Corporation CNA, Cramer said, "I’d rather go with the real, actual owner of CNA," that’s Loews Corporation L.

Cramer said Veru Inc. VERU fluctuates, and "you want to try to buy it on a big dip."

Photo: Courtesy of Owen Byrne on Flickr