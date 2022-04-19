Is Now The Time To Buy Stock Or Options In Snap Or AT&T?

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Snap Inc SNAP and AT&T Inc. T:

The latest price target for Snap was by Credit Suisse on Tuesday. The analyst firm set a price target of $88, a possible 164.14% upside. Forty analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Traders and investors will be watching for Snap’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday after the market closes. Snap is expected to report EPS of 1 cent on revenue of $1.07 billion.

The latest price target for AT&T was by Wells Fargo on April 14. The analyst firm set a price target of $21, a possible 7.28% upside. Twenty-four analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

AT&T is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers.

Traders and investors will be watching for AT&T’s first-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Thursday before the market opens. AT&T is expected to report EPS of 59 cents on revenue of $29.53 billion.

