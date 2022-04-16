CNBC's Final Trades: Charles Schwab, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, And This Oil Stock

On Thursday's CNBC “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower chose Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, saying there is “very little credit risk here.”

Jon Najarian said to check out Netflix Inc NFLX but named Nov Inc NOV as his final trade. “Stock has nearly doubled since December. It’s going a lot higher. They’re buying upside calls. I bought those,” Najarian said.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners recommended staying in cash. The US dollar index had added close to 5% year to date.

Joshua Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management chose iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY as his final trade.

