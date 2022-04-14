QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Union Pacific, Marriott International, Vodafone And These Two Banking Stocks

by Craig Jones, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 14, 2022 9:14 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kourtney Gibson of Loop Capital Markets chose Goldman Sachs GS.

“It’s trading about 1.15 times book. Goldman doesn’t go below book value,” Gibson stated. She added that the bank “is not getting credit for their asset and wealth management businesses.”

Although the bank’s first quarter is “going to look terrible for investment,” the rest of its business “is why you own Goldman Sachs,” Gibson said.

Rob Sechan of New Edge Capital Group said that JPMorgan Chase & Co’s JPM quarterly results showed healthy deposit growth, while net interest income and capital market revenues were higher than expected and expenses were in-line. He recommended to “buy this stock on the dip.”

Check out other banking stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Union Pacific Corporation UNP, against the backdrop of a pickup in economic activity. “Goods need to be shipped and rail is the way to ship them,” he added.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said there’s pent up travel demand and recommended buying Marriott International Inc MAR.

Pete Najarian stated there had been “a lot of call buying” for Vodafone Group Plc VOD, suggesting upside to the stock.

