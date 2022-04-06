Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Fisker, Cognizant Technology And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Fisker Inc. FSR is the ultimate speculative stock, and "they’re going to lose money as far as the eye can see."

Cramer believes Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH is fine. He added, "we’re in a market where the stock could go down 10% in a heartbeat, so you might slow it."

Following JetBlue Airways Corporation’s JBLU offer for Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL is going to go higher. Referring to the JetBlue purchase offer, he predicted, "The government is not going to let this happen. I’m saying this point blank."

When asked about NOV Inc. NOV, Cramer said, "After some lean years, it’s time for the good years."

