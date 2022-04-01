Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On AT&T, Kosmos Energy And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Gevo, Inc. GEVO should be "working better here, but it’s losing too much money."

When asked about EVgo, Inc. EVGO, Cramer said, "The only electric vehicle stock that I’m recommending right now is Tesla. This one’s losing a fortune."

Cramer said Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS is a good company, making a lot of money.

The "Mad Money" host said AT&T Inc. T is doing "terribly" right now, adding that it's not a great company.

Cramer said that although RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. RADA is a very good company, it has just doubled. "I can’t recommend a stock that just doubled," he added.

