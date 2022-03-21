 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk Reveals What Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' Is Really About
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 21, 2022 4:03am   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk Reveals What Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' Is Really About

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday revealed some key points of his top-secret "Master Plan 3," which he plans to unveil in full soon.

What Happened: The world’s richest man said the key ingredient of the next version of the Master Plan 3 would be “scaling to extreme size.”

Musk was responding to a post on Twitter that sought the expected key takeaways from the latest plan and how it could be a big deal for humanity and for investors.

The billionaire entrepreneur said the masterplan would also have sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

The Boring Company has been working on a tunnel-based transportation system. SpaceX has been actively launching satellites to earth’s low orbit and aims to make interplanetary transport a reality.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Teases 'Master Plan Part 3' — What Could It Be About?

Why It Matters: The latest reveal comes days after Musk said he is working on a sequel for his "Master Plan", the first installment of which was first unveiled in 2006. The four-step plan included creating a premium car, using money from that to develop a vehicle at the mid-range, then creating a high volume and affordable car, before finally providing solar power.

Musk in January said the electric vehicle maker is currently not working on a more affordable vehicle. The world’s richest man had then told investors on a post-earnings call that Tesla may at some point consider working on the $25,000 EV but has too much on its plate currently.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.8% higher at $905.4 a share on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Volkswagen China Strikes Deal To Secure Nickel, Cobalt Supplies For Making EV Batteries
Ford CEO Praises Customer For Using Transit Van To Rescue Moms, Babies In Ukraine
Tesla Rival Nio Shoots Up 9%, Alibaba Clocks 4% Gain: What's Driving The Hong Kong Markets Today?
ApeCoin To Be Accepted Soon For Digital Subscriptions By This Nearly 100-Year-Old News Publisher
Nio Says No EV Price Hikes For Now — What Makes It Different From Tesla, Xpeng And BYD?
Apple Car Not Coming Anytime Soon, Porsche Or No Porsche, Says Analyst
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs SpaceXNews SPACE Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com