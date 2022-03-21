Elon Musk Reveals What Tesla's 'Master Plan 3' Is Really About

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday revealed some key points of his top-secret "Master Plan 3," which he plans to unveil in full soon.

What Happened: The world’s richest man said the key ingredient of the next version of the Master Plan 3 would be “scaling to extreme size.”

Musk was responding to a post on Twitter that sought the expected key takeaways from the latest plan and how it could be a big deal for humanity and for investors.

The billionaire entrepreneur said the masterplan would also have sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI. But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 21, 2022

The Boring Company has been working on a tunnel-based transportation system. SpaceX has been actively launching satellites to earth’s low orbit and aims to make interplanetary transport a reality.

Why It Matters: The latest reveal comes days after Musk said he is working on a sequel for his "Master Plan", the first installment of which was first unveiled in 2006. The four-step plan included creating a premium car, using money from that to develop a vehicle at the mid-range, then creating a high volume and affordable car, before finally providing solar power.

Musk in January said the electric vehicle maker is currently not working on a more affordable vehicle. The world’s richest man had then told investors on a post-earnings call that Tesla may at some point consider working on the $25,000 EV but has too much on its plate currently.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 3.8% higher at $905.4 a share on Friday.