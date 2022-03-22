CNBC's Final Trades: Home Depot, Shell, FedEx And This Health Care Stock That Has Reached A Record High

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Home Depot Inc HD, saying the company is “great big box retail and tied for very good theme that we think will continue.”
Jon Najarian named Shell PLC SHEL as his top pick, saying he was buying calls but not the stock. “55 strike in April,” he added.
Also See: CNBC's Final Trades: Amazon, FedEx And These Health Care Picks
[REGISTER NOW] Educational session on How to get Triple-Digit returns in volatile markets. Click Here Now to Register
Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said UnitedHealth Group Inc’s UNH stock had risen to an all-time high. “I’m long, I’m staying long,” he added.
Check other stocks making big moves in the premarket.
Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said FedEx Corporation FDX had been “bouncing off the lows after the earnings.” He added, “I think it keeps going.” Weiss mentioned that he had added to his positions in FedEx after the company reported earnings.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.