CNBC's Final Trades: Home Depot, Shell, FedEx And This Health Care Stock That Has Reached A Record High

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private chose Home Depot Inc HD, saying the company is “great big box retail and tied for very good theme that we think will continue.”

Jon Najarian named Shell PLC SHEL as his top pick, saying he was buying calls but not the stock. “55 strike in April,” he added.

Also See: CNBC's Final Trades: Amazon, FedEx And These Health Care Picks

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said UnitedHealth Group Inc’s UNH stock had risen to an all-time high. “I’m long, I’m staying long,” he added.

Check other stocks making big moves in the premarket.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said FedEx Corporation FDX had been “bouncing off the lows after the earnings.” He added, “I think it keeps going.” Weiss mentioned that he had added to his positions in FedEx after the company reported earnings.