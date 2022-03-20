CNBC's Final Trades: Amazon, FedEx And These Health Care Picks

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN had “invested very heavily in the business last year.” One of its investments was in logistics, Vingiello added.

She mentioned the company is unlikely to invest as heavily this year. It’s an environment of high labor costs, which are baked into the numbers. “We think there could be some surprise on the margin from that lack of additional spending this year,” Vingiello said.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors chose Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV, saying “return to preventive care, return to elective surgeries, strong pharma pipelines here, so I like healthcare.”

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named FedEx Corporation FDX as his final trade. “The quarter came in as I expected, but for different reasons,” Weiss said. “They are right on the money on the top-line. The bottom-line they missed. I thought it would be because of labor and oil, but they managed that pretty well,” he added. “At 10x earnings, I added more to it today [Friday] on the further decline in stock,” Weiss mentioned.

Jon Najarian chose Boston Scientific Corporation BSX as his pick, citing the company’s “medical surgical sales and cardiovascular, double-digit growth.”