Apple App Store Analysis: This Disney App Claims Top Spot Amid NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

There are a handful of mobile applications benefitting from the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, but none more than Walt Disney Co's DIS ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

What Happened: Disney rereleased its bracket building app a week ago and it was met with high demand. The tournament challenge app, which is completely free to play and allows users to compete for prizes, saw download volume surge following its reinstallment in Apple Inc's AAPL iOS app store.

As the tournament tipped off Thursday, the Disney-owned app quickly claimed the top spot in the "Top Free Apps" section of the app store. The ESPN Tournament Challenge app even passed the NCAA's March Madness Live app, which allows users to stream all of the games in the tournament.

Other apps seeing increased usage as a result of the tournament include Ticketmaster, a subsidiary of Live Nation Entertainment Inc LYV and Paramount Global's PARA CBS Sports app.

The Ticketmaster app moved into the top 50, climbing about 25 spots since the beginning of the week, according to data from SimilarWeb. The CBS Sports app surged into the top 20, claiming the seventh spot in the Apple app store.

The Paramount-owned app made a similar move to Ticketmaster, moving up from the 32nd ranking at the start of the week.

