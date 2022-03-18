Did Disney Cancel The In-Production Film Of 'Nimona' Because Of A Same-Sex Kiss?

Walt Disney Co. DIS is receiving a new round of bad publicity over its response to LGBTQ content and issues via a report that the company abruptly canceled work on the animated feature “Nimona” while it was in production due to corporate agitation over LGBTQ themes and a same-sex kiss.

What Happened: The film version of “Nimona” was to be based on Noelle Stephenson’s 2012 web comic fantasy set in a futuristic medieval setting, which was later turned into the best-selling 2015 graphic novel.

The Connecticut-headquartered animation studio Blue Sky Studios acquired the film rights to “Nimona” in 2015. Disney acquired Blue Sky, which was best known for the “Ice Age” franchise, in 2019 as part of its purchase of the 21st Century Fox assets.

Prior to the Disney takeover, “Nimona” was being aimed for a February 2020 release. After Disney became the parent company for Blue Sky, the project was delayed and a new release date was scheduled for March 2021.

According to an interview with anonymous former Blue Sky executives published by Insider, “Nimona” was roughly 75% completed in mid-2020 when Disney’s corporate leaders began raising concerns over its contents. According to the Blue Sky executives, the parent company became uncomfortable with a lead character who was gender non-conforming and a scene with two men kissing.

The Blue Sky team claimed they “felt enough pressure in this meeting to leave the kiss out of future presentations to Disney, despite hoping to ultimately include it in the film.” Disney shut down Blue Sky in April 2021, citing economic stress created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the unfinished “Nimona” — which was rescheduled by Disney for a January 2022 theatrical premiere — was jettisoned.

Analysis: Why Can't Disney CEO Bob Chapek Be More Like His Predecessor Bob Iger?

Why It Matters: The interview with the Blue Sky team emerges at a time when Disney’s corporate leadership is under scrutiny for the level of its support of the LGBTQ community. CEO Bob Chapek’s handling of the corporate response to the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida was criticized by both the LGBTQ-focused nonprofit Human Rights Campaign (which rejected a Chapek donation offer) and Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the legislation and dismissed Chapek’s action as “woke.”

Disney’s workforce has also voiced its agitation over the company’s commitment to its LGBTQ employees — daily mini-walkouts are taking place through March 21 and a company-wide walkout has been scheduled for March 22.

Disney retains the rights and materials to the unfinished “Nimona” but hasn't announced any plans to finish the production. Disney didn't publicly comment on the remarks made by the former Blue Sky executives.

Photo: Cover art from Noelle Stephenson's 2015 graphic novel "Nimoma," courtesy of Harper Collins. No artwork from the cancelled animated feature adaptation has been made public.