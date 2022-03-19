Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Alibaba, Meta, Nio, Apple, Netflix, Southwestern Energy And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Last week's bullish calls included a Chinese e-commerce giant and an electric vehicle maker.

A leading streaming service platform along with a natural gas production company were among the bearish calls seen.

It was the best week since November 2020 for the major U.S. stock indexes, as oil prices dropped below recent highs and the Fed raised interest rates inline with investors' expectations.

The S&P 500 ended the week up by 6.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 5.5% and the Nasdaq Composite rose by 8.2%. The gains this week came after two weeks of losses for the S&P 500 and five weeks of declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Benzinga continues to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.

The Bulls

"'That's A Buy Signal': Why Kevin O'Leary Just Bought Alibaba, Tencent And Meituan Stock," by Adam Eckert, says that O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary took advantage of this week's flash sale and bought shares of Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA and Meituan (OTC: MPNGF).

In "Mark Zuckerberg Confirms NFTs Are Coming Soon To Instagram," Samyuktha Sriram writes that Meta Platforms Inc FB CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company is working on bringing non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its social media platform, Instagram, in the "near term."

"Nio Reverses Course After Sell-Off: Will EV Stock Rally Ahead Of Earnings?," by Shanthi Rexaline, notes that after an extended lean run, Nio, Inc. NIO shares hit a trough Tuesday, weighed down by multiple factors, but the stock now appears to be making a bullish turn.

The Bears

In "Why This Apple Analyst Is Pessimistic About The 2022 Mobile Market," Shivdeep Dhaliwal writes that long-time Apple Inc AAPL analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is not upbeat about the 2022 mobile market.

"Can Netflix Return To Mid-To-High Teens Revenue Growth? These 2 Tests Will Tell Us," by Shanthi Rexaline, notes that Netflix Inc NFLX has seen a marked slowdown in net subscriber additions amid competition from other streaming services. An analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets says there are a few tests to determine whether the company's pre-COVID strength will return.

In "Why Wells Fargo Is Turning Bearish On Southwestern Energy," Priya Nigam explains why a Wells Fargo analyst downgraded his rating on Southwestern Energy Company SWN from Equal Weight to Underweight, saying it may take time for investors to appreciate the company's debt reduction efforts.

