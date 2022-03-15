Is Boeing Ready For Takeoff? Why This Investor Bought More Stock

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
With Boeing Co BA shares down about 12% year-to-date, Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link stepped in and bought more.
"It usually trades on the 737 Max news and 787 production and delivery status and they're making progress on both," Link said Tuesday on CNBC.
She expects the stock to get a lift from certification in China over the next few months.
See Also: Boeing Tests Suppliers On 787 Output Hikes
Link noted the stock also often trades on free cash flow, which came in above expectations last quarter. Boeing reported nearly $500 million in free cash flow, which was up from negative free cash flow of $4.3 billion in the same quarter of 2020.
"That's only going to get better as we reopen," Link said. Boeing has $16 billion in cash and just paid down $4 billion in debt, she added.
Link said Boeing doesn't get much credit for its defense business, which represents about 45% of total revenues.
"I like this company, I like the fundamentals and it's down 12%, so I'm buying more," Link said.
BA Price Action: Boeing has traded between $167.58 and $278.56 over a 52-week period.
The stock was up 0.74% at $176.82 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Boeing.
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.